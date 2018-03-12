Senator Dean Smith announced as ambassador for PFLAG in Western Australia
“Western Australians who support marriage equality can be very proud of the success we’ve had here, but that was in large part because of PFLAG”
Senator Dean Smith and ’78er Robyn Kennedy will be among the speakers.
Wilson was giving his speech on Dean Smith’s marriage bill in the chamber, when he proposed to his partner Ryan who was sitting in the gallery.
Marriage equality could be a reality by the end of next week.
Debate over religious protections continues with the bill likely to pass the Senate this week.
Katter recently made headlines when he accused the LGBTI community of stealing the word “gay” and demanded they give it back.
The group slammed Senator James Paterson’s opposing bill and called it “legalised homophobia”.
The new conservative bill will offer protection to anyone from being forced to participate in a same-sex wedding “against their beliefs”.
“No other country passed marriage equality with discriminatory add-ons and Australia shouldn’t either”
Even if Yes wins, conservative politicians are plotting to attach over 100 amendments to destabilise the progress of marriage equality.