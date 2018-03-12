Same-sex marriages cut short by terminal illness
The two couples were granted special permission to marry early.
The two couples were granted special permission to marry early.
Veteran queer journalist Liz MacKean has passed away at 52.
Friends of Peter and Bon shared their stories and memories.
Friends of Peter’s have said he was a pioneer in Australia’s LGBTI history.
POP superstar George Michael’s cause of death remains a mystery after UK police announced a post-mortem examination of his body returned inconclusive results. Michael, 53, …
AN editor for Bangladesh’s only LGBTI magazine and a gay activist have been ‘hacked’ to death by a group of men using machetes. Roopbaan senior …
The horror they must have felt in their final moments would have been close to unimaginable, but for the dozens of men attacked and killed …