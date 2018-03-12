beyondblue is helping gay men have tough conversations with their mates about mental health
“It gave me the confidence to start the conversation, and reassured me that I didn’t need to have all the answers”
More than 90 per cent said the postal survey had a negative impact on them, just as advocates warned it would.
Over 40 per cent of people living with HIV will have depression or anxiety.
“If you’ve never experienced the rollercoaster of depression it can be difficult to spot the signs: in friends or in yourself”
beyondblue has launched Wingmen, an online resource to help gay men support their friends during a crisis.
Headspace has 95 centres across Australia and provides early intervention mental health services to people aged 12 to 25.
2016 has been a rough year for a lot of people, but both the LGBTI and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities were hit with some especially heartbreaking tragedies.
“We want people to know it’s OK to not be OK, everybody is here for you and if you’re feeling down just talk to a friend.”
WE all feel sad, moody or low from time to time, but some people experience those feelings intensely, for longer periods – weeks, months or …
STARTING in July, mental health organisation Beyondblue will embark on a two-year project designed to assist the mental health of gay men living with HIV, …