Queensland police say domestic violence is under-reported in the LGBTI community
“It’s seen to be a heterosexual female problem”
The funding will support family violence referral, counselling and support, peer support, early intervention, and perpetrator intervention programs.
My Other Closet, the Cabaret is a raw and personal one-man show depicting domestic violence in the LGBTI community.
One in three lesbian and gay people in NSW having experienced domestic violence in their current or in a previous relationship.
The booklet warns the ‘average person’ of what might happen if same-sex marriage is legalised in the country.
After a 13-month inquiry into family and domestic violence in Victoria, the Royal Commission into Family Violence, has passed on its lengthy report to the state government. Premier Daniel Andrews has promised to implement all 227 recommendations found in the report.
International Women’s Day champions women around the globe while looking at the prevalence of gender inequality and the issues that need to be tackled. We spoke to a handful of LGBTI women about the unique issues they face.
There’s a lot on this weekend as the 2016 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras swings into full gear. We’ve taken the stress out of choosing what to see by giving you Star Observer’s top picks for this weekend.
For the first time in the state, the Victorian Government will be providing funding for a family and domestic violence support service that focuses on the LGBTI community.
A new Queensland government council now has an expert LGBTI voice to help look into roadblocks that contribute towards underreporting of same-sex domestic violence and community-specific issues.