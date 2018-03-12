Community spotlight: getting to know drag performer Penny Tration
“Just because it’s on RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean it’s right”
“Just because it’s on RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean it’s right”
“We’re no longer taboo creatures that live in the back of bars with a beer in each hand – we’re now getting the mainstream recognition we deserve”
“I get up and go to work just like everyone else, then I come home, neck a bottle of wine, and cross dress for the community”
“It’s dumb how the No campaign are saying that all kids will be taught about gay people in school if marriage equality passes”
“We have no idea what he’s doing on a daily basis, but we’re out and proud as much as we can be”
“I just want to create more visibility and safe spaces for my fellow people of colour”
“The Chargettes are a merry band of misfits”
BEFORE Ireland became the first country to legalise same-sex marriage by means of a popular vote, the ‘yes’ campaign found an unlikely poster girl: the …
“So many people are taking out their phones and dancing as I go by, I feel so much joy as everyone is really loving it”
“It’ll be a fabulous weekend filled with glitter and love”