Catholic school fires teacher just days after her same-sex wedding
“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner”
“Schools have a role to stop bullying. But what I won’t have is some theory that comes from a university sociology course doing it.”
“I’m sorry, but my job isn’t to make you feel comfortable. Education is not about being comfortable. I’m interested in making you uncomfortable”
Casey Norman decided to come out at TAFE in April as transition began changing his appearance.
After October schools will have to use their own funds for teachers to access Safe Schools training.
“You really can’t feel safe when there are people who want to hurt you for being trans”
The program will be scrapped after federal funding for it runs out later this year.
“They need to implement the Safe Schools program so this doesn’t happen again”
The rise of initiatives like Minus18 and the Safe Schools program has made information more accessible to LGBTI youth but there is still a long way to go.
The comments were criticised by federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes.