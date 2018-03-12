‘I would not be the person I am today without the LGBTI community’: Gretel Killeen
“My first Mardi Gras encounter occurred accidentally when I was trying to cross Oxford St in 1981 and bumped into the parade”
“If you’re incensed that gay men are discriminated against by the gay blood ban, spare a thought for those of us whose blood are the cause for that ban”
“[Marriage equality] means I can have a wedding and my dad can walk me down the aisle”
Jason Ball on being the equality role model he wishes he’d had when he was at school.
The role models spoke with the Star Observer about the importance of fighting for the next generation.
The project will act as a gateway for groups and individuals across the country to come together and create a world in which LGBTI people are full citizens.
The event will celebrate the LGBTI pioneers who have led the way and fought for our rights.
“A vote for marriage equality is a vote for everyone – our sisters, brothers, lovers, children, family, and beyond”
“The support we are providing will provide opportunities for the community to come together and provide a reminder that equality is not negotiable”
“We will own this site in perpetuity – and march by it every Pride March knowing it is ours”