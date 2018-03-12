Western Australian man charged over HIV transmissions
He has been charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm.
“Understanding U=U is critical for preventing HIV”
Queenslanders at risk of HIV can access the preventive drug now.
The ACON Zone will be a place to chill out, have fun and connect about your health.
“Undetectable viral loads are game-changing. If someone has one they can’t transmit the virus”
A year after the first patients were diagnosed, St Vincent’s established Ward 17 South, the first dedicated HIV/AIDS unit in Australia.
The state government will provide $400,000 to extend the trial and allow those in it to transition to accessing PrEP through their regular GP.
“There are three new HIV diagnoses each day in Australia and we expect the government will now move quickly to list PrEP on the PBS”
A decision on whether to subsidise the game-changing HIV prevention drug will be made tomorrow.
People who have worked to fight HIV and support people living with HIV were among those receiving this year’s prestigious Australia Day honours.