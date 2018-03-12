Melbourne Queer Film Festival launches major 2018 program
“Every film will confront queer culture with honesty, insight, and not infrequently, the great leveller, humour”
As more queer films and TV shows get made, there are greater opportunities for more diverse storytelling, to see stories that aren’t usually told on screen.
55 features and 69 short films form an incredibly queer film festival line-up for 2018.