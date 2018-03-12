‘We were traumatised that night’: ’78ers on the first Mardi Gras protest and police violence
“In retaliation the girls, trans people, and sex workers were out… they all came over and tipped their strawberry milkshakes on the cops”
“In retaliation the girls, trans people, and sex workers were out… they all came over and tipped their strawberry milkshakes on the cops”
People online quickly shared the images with one tweeter using the caption “it’s just a phase” to subvert the homophobic remark often purported by anti-gay people.
In light of the recent debate around whether or not the Safe Schools Coalition should have a presence in schools around the country, community advocates and supporters rallied in defence of it.
With police recently marching in both Brisbane and Tasmania’s pride marches, this year has marked a shift towards more open support by the police of Australia’s LGBTI community.