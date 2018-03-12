Australian model wins second place at trans beauty pageant
Vietnam’s Nguyễn Hương Giang took out Miss International Queen.
Vietnam’s Nguyễn Hương Giang took out Miss International Queen.
If successful Rohan would become the city’s first openly gay mayor.
We asked for your thoughts. Here are some responses.
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
“I think y’all should never not see what it’s like to be black”
A giant “YAY” has been set up in the city for people to attach personal messages to.
If you live on Australia’s east coast or are planning to fly over, check out our handy guide to the queer scene.
“No worker should face the sack for coming out at work”
Some local trans people who haven’t been swimming since transition have expressed their excitement.
“I intend to hire a megaphone and boo the Liberal Party contingent for the entire length of the Pride march, from beginning to end”