And the beat goes on
Cruising for sex in public areas has been a part of gay subculture for decades. But with greater LGBTI visibility and the rise of gay hook-up apps like Grindr, will beats be around for much longer? Matthew Wade reports.
Cruising for sex in public areas has been a part of gay subculture for decades. But with greater LGBTI visibility and the rise of gay hook-up apps like Grindr, will beats be around for much longer? Matthew Wade reports.
In the latest monthly segment of Q&A profiles of LGBTI entertainers around Australia, Troy Murphy caught up with Kam Shafaati — a well-known gay DJ in Melbourne whose success has seen him headline parties around Australia and the US.