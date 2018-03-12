Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
We asked program director Spiro Economopoulos to cherry pick his personal favourites.
“Every film will confront queer culture with honesty, insight, and not infrequently, the great leveller, humour”
The festival is one of the largest queer film festivals in the world, screening over 150 Australian and international films each year.
“The support we are providing will provide opportunities for the community to come together and provide a reminder that equality is not negotiable”
This year’s program boasts 94 sessions across three Melbourne venues.
The Melbourne Queer Film Festival remains one of the world’s largest and longest running film festivals with an LGBTI focus. Matthew Wade caught up with the festival’s team to talk about the importance of queer film festivals and representing more diversity than audiences are exposed to in mainstream cinema.
In Dennis Altman’s latest book Queer Wars, he looks at the way LGBTI rights are negotiated through international relations, and argues Australians need to think before trying to advocate their views on non-western countries.
The Mardi Gras Film Festival launches tonight and to celebrate the fantastic line up of LGBTI films in this year’s event the Star Observer will feature one film every week. First off, Remembering the Man
With the 2016 Midsumma Festival almost upon us, festival director Tennille Moisel spoke with the Star Observer and cherry-picked her highlights in this year’s program.