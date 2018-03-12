Wagga Wagga-based ’78er invites deputy PM Michael McCormack to march with him at Mardi Gras
“I have issued a genuine challenge to McCormack to prove his change of heart by marching in this year’s Mardi Gras”
“We’re in a different country now. I can forgive him for those remarks if he’s withdrawn and stepped away from them”
Michael McCormack has since apologised and says he no longer holds homophobic views.