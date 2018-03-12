Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
We asked program director Spiro Economopoulos to cherry pick his personal favourites.
“Every film will confront queer culture with honesty, insight, and not infrequently, the great leveller, humour”
The Melbourne Queer Film Festival remains one of the world’s largest and longest running film festivals with an LGBTI focus. Matthew Wade caught up with the festival’s team to talk about the importance of queer film festivals and representing more diversity than audiences are exposed to in mainstream cinema.
In Dennis Altman’s latest book Queer Wars, he looks at the way LGBTI rights are negotiated through international relations, and argues Australians need to think before trying to advocate their views on non-western countries.
The Mardi Gras Film Festival launches tonight and to celebrate the fantastic line up of LGBTI films in this year’s event the Star Observer will feature one film every week. First off, Remembering the Man
Oriented, a documentary about young, gay Palestinians living in Tel Aviv/Jaffa, will have its Australian premiere at Sydney’s Antenna Documentary Film Festival.
The upcoming Melbourne International Film Festival will have a line-up of feature films, documentaries, short films and animated films from all corners of the world — including a selection of LGBTI-themed movies. Benjamin Riley took a sneak peek.
Spiro Economopoulos will be responsible for curating the annual program of the iconic gay and lesbian film festival.
This year marks 25 years of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and the final one curated by legendary, long-standing festival director Lisa Daniel. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few local directors with films screening during MQFF to get their take on gay and lesbian Australian cinema, and to preview their world-class films. Here’s “All About E” director Louise Wadley.