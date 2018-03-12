Your say: are LGBTI venues still revelant?
We asked for your thoughts. Here are some responses.
“It’s harder to be ourselves in some pubs… there are a lot of homophobic people out there”
THIS Wednesday is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Groups around the country are holding a range of events to mark the day. Here’s …
THE nightlife on NSW’s South Coast is about to experience a change for the better, according to the promoters of Industry nightclub opening tonight in …
Unity nightclub has found a new home in Newcastle only weeks after being forced out in somewhat controversial fashion from its original base at one …
Launched to much fanfare just under two years ago as Newcastle’s only LGBTI nightclub, Unity is now seeking an other location for its weekly parties …
Newcastle’s queer film festival, ShOUT, returns for its second year from May 17-19. With three days of queer cinema from around the world, the official …
A guerrilla protest group styling itself the ‘Rainbow Army’ is at loggerheads with the Lord Mayor of Newcastle over the right to chalk rainbows in …
ACON is launching a renewed drive for Red Ribbon Day volunteers to help collect donations for the fight against HIV/AIDS. Volunteers are needed in Sydney, …
The International Day Against Homophobia (IDAHO) on May 17 will see a raft of events held across New South Wales. IDAHO marks the day homosexuality …