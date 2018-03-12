ACON to spotlight LGBTI health at Mardi Gras Fair Day
The ACON Zone will be a place to chill out, have fun and connect about your health.
One in three LGBTI people in NSW have experienced domestic or family violence in their current or previous relationships.
The report showed 101 new HIV diagnoses in gay and bisexual men in NSW in the first six months of 2017, the lowest since surveillance began in 1985.
PrEP was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in May last year, but without federal subsidy it remains too expensive for most people.
“Bullying is an acute problem for young LGBTI people and this resource does not respond to their unique needs”
Funding for a[TEST] Oxford Street has now been secured until early 2020.
The IDAHOT grants program is in its fifth year of providing support.
It also calls for effective strategies to enhance HIV prevention and education in the community.
Launched by ACON, the campaign aims to educate same-sex attracted men about new options such as PrEP and an undetectable viral load.
One in three lesbian and gay people in NSW having experienced domestic violence in their current or in a previous relationship.