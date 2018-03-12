Trans sex worker CJ Palmer sentenced to six years in male prison
Palmer has already served over 300 days in a high-security men’s prison and currently does not have access to necessary hormone treatment.
The sentencing manual now says a sex worker’s profession should have no effect on the sentence of a sex offender.
The Victorian Government has released its updated Sex Work Regulations 2016, leaving many in the sex work community underwhelmed.