RuPaul apologises for comments about trans drag queens competing on Drag Race
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
“I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes – you are my teachers”
Changing the sex on a birth certificate still requires divorce in most states.
The government has reportedly paid for 27 gender-related surgeries in the last five years.
Roughly 1.7 per cent of the population is intersex.
The report uses European case studies to show that outdated gender stereotypes are resulting in invasive and irreversible surgeries on children who are intersex.
The planned compensation has been celebrated, but Swedish activists say they will push for more.
“At this point and in this day and age, it should be perfectly alright to talk about this”
“When I moved to Melbourne the LGBTI community became like my family,”
FROM the moment we are born, the state intervenes to categorise us as “male” or “female”. A box is ticked by a doctor after examination …