‘Great sex is free from worry’: the importance of undetectable viral loads
“Understanding U=U is critical for preventing HIV”
“Understanding U=U is critical for preventing HIV”
Palmer has already served over 300 days in a high-security men’s prison and currently does not have access to necessary hormone treatment.
“Undetectable viral loads are game-changing. If someone has one they can’t transmit the virus”
The reforms would see people with HIV or an STI who fail to take “reasonable precautions” face a fine or up to six months in prison.
Money raised will go to help keeping costs down for 2017 for the peer-led HIV group.
Author Matt Noffs believes there is not an ‘ice’ crisis facing Australia but rather a lack of understanding about the drug and drug policies in general.
NSW Health has defended its reasoning for the database, but HIV advocates are still not convinced.
HIV activists are worried that the database will include the names and addresses of people living with HIV.
A new dating app has been released exclusively for people living with HIV.
Part three (of four) of Turning Tina, an online resource for gay, bi, and trans HIV-positive men who use crystal meth, has just been released.