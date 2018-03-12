Holding the Man director Neil Armfield receives VAC President’s Award
The Victorian AIDS Council recently held its annual general meeting, where the director of Holding the Man was given the President’s Award.
The Victorian AIDS Council recently held its annual general meeting, where the director of Holding the Man was given the President’s Award.
Holding the Man’s six nominations makes it the strongest contender of gay-themed films nominated in this year’s annual celebration of Australian film.
Star Observer editor Elias Jahshan looks at the cultural impact of Timothy Conigrave’s Holding The Man ahead of the national release of its film adaptation. (This article was originally published as the editor’s column on page 4 of the August edition.)
In anticipation of Holding The Man’s cinematic release, Samuel Leighton-Dore reflects on the transcendent power of Timothy Conigrave’s classic memoir of the same title — and discovers how ingrained in Australian (and personal) history it really is.
THE trailer for the film adaptation of Holding The Man has just been released ahead of its August 27 cinematic release. Based on the real-life events of …
Luminaries of Melbourne’s theatre and HIV communities will come together tonight to discuss the ways HIV has been represented in contemporary Australian theatre in a …