DIVAs 2026: Vybe to Host The 35th Anniversary Of The Iconic Drag Awards

The DIVA Awards have finally been announced for this year, giving the community a chance to honour and celebrate the very best in Sydney drag excellence. And Star Observer can exclusively reveal who will be hosting the DIVAs 2026.

DIVA Co-Producer Sheila Bliege has confirmed that this year’s host is Vybe, 2023 DIVA Entertainer of the Year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 4 alumna, and currently in contention to take the crown in the very first season of Drag Race Down Under vs The World.

“I’m so honoured to be hosting DIVA, and nothing feels better than coming together and celebrating our collective success,” Vybe told the Star.

It will be a special year for DIVA as the organisation celebrates its 35th Anniversary, with Co-Producer Lex van Netten hinting at a few surprises on the night to mark the 35-year milestone.

The awards will once again be held at the Wintle Theatre, Souths Juniors Kingsford, on Monday 28 September and the producers say the infamous DIVA Red Carpet will be something to look out for.

There is already a buzz amongst Sydney’s drag performers as they prepare their signature looks to bring glamour and eleganza to the carpet. The past few years have seen the level of the looks explode, and competition to win the coveted Belle of the Ball has been fierce — to the winner come bragging rights that seem to last forever.

The publicly voted categories are also back for 2026, and voting will go live on the Star Observer website on September 3. This is the chance for fans and supporters to vote for their favourite drag performers, shows, venues, DJs, and more!

Tickets go on sale Friday 28 August at 12pm for $149.95, and include a drink on arrival and canapés throughout the evening.

Everyone is invited to witness the opening of the envelopes for the class of 2026 and raise a glass to this incredible community organisation that has celebrated the Sydney drag industry since 1991!