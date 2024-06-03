Rebel Wilson: Idea That Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles ‘Total Nonsense’

Rebel Wilson has said in a UK radio interview that the idea that only gay actors can play gay roles is “total nonsense”.

The Australian actor appeared on BBC Radio 4 show ‘Desert Island Discs’. The conversation about gay actors playing gay roles began after host Lauren Laverne asked Wilson if women can ‘get away with’ different jokes compared to men.

“I’ve definitely said a lot of edgy jokes, and said them sometimes in very public places like the BAFTAs,” she said.

“Yeah I don’t think there’s a different standard, it’s more this thing about – if you are something then now you’re allowed to joke about it,” explained Wilson. “So say, if you are overweight, you can say jokes. But if you’re not [you can’t] – that’s kind of what’s currently happening. So it’s not really gendered.”

The Pitch Perfect actor was then asked if this is a good or bad thing.

“I think that’s hard. It’s going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles,’ which I think is total nonsense,” she said.

“I think you should be able to play any role that you want. But I always think, in comedy, your job is to always flirt with that line of what’s acceptable.

“Sometimes you do step over it but, at the end of the day, you are trying to entertain people. If people are just always being safe and protective, you’re not going to get good comedy from that.”

Rebel Wilson opens up about new fiancee Ramona Agruma

The actor, who has experienced a challenging year after releasing her memoir, also spoke about her new fiancee Ramona Agruma.

Wilson proposed to her at Disneyland last year, and said in the BBC Radio 4 interview that their families had very different responses to the two women coming out.

“I’m lucky in my case, even though I come from a very conservative background, it went very, very well … My grandparents, who are in their 90s, just so chilled and cool with it.

“Ramona’s family, not as much. Her mum has luckily come around now, her father still doesn’t talk to her, but we’re hoping that will change.”

Wilson speaks about dating while having baby via surrogacy

Rebel also spoke about having a child via surrogacy, and how she met and fell in love with Ramona while already going through the surrogacy process.

She said that just three months into her and Ramona’s relationship, she had to drop the bomb that she would be a mother in a matter of months.

“I’d already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I’d done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn’t work,” she said.

“Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, ‘Babe I don’t know how to tell you this, but I’m going to have a child kind of around November’,” Wilson explained.

“Ramona just looked at me and said, ‘Well, I love you and if you have a child, I’m going to love your child exactly the same way.’”

Rebel Wilson had her daughter, Royce, in November 2022.

You can hear Wilson’s interview on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’ show via the BBC.