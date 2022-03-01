March 3, Home the Venue
The official Mardi Gras Underwear Party is here! After two huge sell-out events in Melbourne, HOMO arrives in Sydney as the Official Mardi Gras Underwear Party. We’re bringing Amanda Louise, Jason Conti, Dom de Sousa, Guy Grey, Baby Bear, Sveta and more!
