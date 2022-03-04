March 6, East Sydney Community and Arts Centre, 34/40 Burton St, Darlinghurst
Wendy Saddington was an underground queer icon and Australia’s first female rock star, performing alongside wild drag pioneers, Sylvia & The Synthetics. She lent her searing, shivering voice and revolutionary style to countless fundraisers for gay rights. Bohemian and anti-authoritarian, her only official studio recording was the chart-topping psychedelic opus ‘Looking Through A Window’.
Featuring an in-conversation panel with legendary rock photographer Philip Morris, who photographed her across many incarnations, with musicians Peter Head and Harry Brus (Copperwine, Teardrop).
