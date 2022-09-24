—

Elton John hadn't expected the medal given to him by the US President Joe Biden. Photo: Elton John/Facebook

British music sensation Elton John was moved to tears after US President Joe Biden awarded him the National Humanities Medal for his work in the battle to end AIDS.

While he turned down performing at Biden’s predecessor’s inauguration, the singer performed on the White House lawn. The performance had the president, the first lady and 2,000 “everyday history makers.”

Dubbed as A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, the event included teachers, students, LGBTQ+ advocates, nurses, mental health advocates and military families in attendance.

John performed several of his greatest hit songs, which included Tiny Dancer, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and Rocket Man. After his performance, the singer was given the medal as a surprise from the president for his work in ending AIDS.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation not only seeks to end AIDS but also offers financial support and assistance to those livings with the condition. It also seeks to fight the stigma surrounding HIV.

“I think we surprised him,” Biden joked after seeing how flabbergasted the singer was.

Singer Humbled By Recognition

John stated that he told the first lady that he was “never flabbergasted but I’m flabbergasted” and that he was “humbled” and honoured by the recognition.

“Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission,” he said.

“We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from Aids, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I’m so grateful recognition like this brings us a step closer to making that a reality.”

The singer is currently undergoing his farewell tour that started back in July after more than 50 years of performing.