—

With Mardi Gras weekend coming up fast, here are some parties to shake that fruity booty.

The Imperial Hotel (March 2 – 7)

35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

Sydney’s home of drag, the Imperial, is excited to present “The Adventures of Priscilla”, a week-long journey of drag, live performances, workshops and, of course, our famous Drag N’ Dine shows this Mardi Gras.

The week will feature a cast of fab-u-lash drag stars and ru-girls including Philmah Bocks, Art Simone, Jojo Zaho, Etcetera Etcetera, Vonni, Jemima Handful, Polly Filla, Pashion Couture, Hara Papoulis, Shelita Buffet, and many more.

6:15pm on Glass Island (departing King St Wharf )

Glass Island is a glamorous pontoon with a glass-enclosed lower deck and luxurious, open-air upper deck. The queer-essential way to do it is with Kylie being piped through the speakers while you sip delicious cocktails on one of the upper deck lounges. DJ Argonaut and Dj Anvi will provide ear candy, and Melbourne Kylie clone, Millie Minogue will embody the diminutive goddess to perform several enthralling shows.

The official Mardi Gras Underwear Party is here! After two huge sell-out events in Melbourne, HOMO arrives in Sydney as the Official Mardi Gras Underwear Party. We’re bringing Amanda Louise, Jason Conti, Dom de Sousa, Guy Grey, Baby Bear, Sveta and more!

2pm at The Metro Theatre

Apollo is the must-do, must-see, must-be-at day party. It’s the finale you’ve been waiting for, a chance to make new friends and catch up with ones you met the night before.

Our Disco Divas and Apollo Arena DJs will propel you into a high-energy day of hands-in-the-air anthems and music that will keep your body moving until the final piece of confetti falls.

2pm – 11pm at Beresford Hotel

The laneway beside the Beresford Hotel was a popular hangout for post-Mardi Gras party-goers for years before it became an official Mardi Gras recovery party. It has retained its casual, chill out, alfresco vibe while offering premium DJs, entertainment, and three dance floors inside the Beresford. Special guests and surprises. Stay outdoors and dance in the street like we used to.