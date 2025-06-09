Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025

Michael James
June 9, 2025
Harry K Returns With Splash Out For MELT Festival 2025
Harry K returns with another fabulous party, Splash Out, aboard the OASIS for the Melt Pride River Parade this November!

Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable adventure aboard Brisbane’s premier party boat filled with music, dancing, and dazzling entertainment, featuring special guest artists and iconic river views.

After the sellout success last year Harry K brings Splash Out back to the iconic Brisbane River.
This year promises to be even more spectacular, as the fabulous OASIS party boat transforms into a floating celebration of Pride, community, and pure joy.
As part of the official Melt River Pride Parade, OASIS will join the colourful flotilla — creating a vibrant and unmissable spectacle along the riverbanks.
Guests will enjoy an exhilarating journey across three luxurious levels of music, entertainment, and show-stopping performances. Expect high-energy DJ sets, stunning drag shows, and 360° river views.
Whether you’re there to dance all Day or sip cocktails under the Sun, SPLASH OUT has something for everyone.
When: November 8, Arrival: 12:25pm, boarding: 12:30pm – 1:00pm, disembark: 5:00pm – 5:30pm
Where: City Botanic Gardens River Hub, 147 Alice Street Brisbane City, QLD 4000
Tickets: Must be purchased online general entry and VIP tickets available.

