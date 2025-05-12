Two LGBTQ Women Face Possible Death in Taliban Detention

Two LGBTQ Afghan women remain in grave danger in Taliban detention after attempting to escape the country earlier in the year.

Maryam Ravish, 19, and Maeve Alcina Pieescu, 23 were arrested and detained by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan after attempting to flee to Iran on March 20.

“When Maryam and Maeve went to board the plane, they were detained by the Taliban’s intelligence unit who searched their phones and discovered LGBT+ content,” said Nemat Sadat, chief executive of Afghan LGBTQ+ network, Roshaniya.

“They are expected to be tortured to reveal the names of other LGBTs and sentenced to a long jail term or possibly executed.”

The pair have reportedly been charged with homosexuality and rejecting Islam, a crime known as apostasy, and are being tortured daily.

“These charges could result in many years of imprisonment, amputation of a limb, or even execution,” Sadat said. “We appeal to governments and international human rights groups to put pressure on the Taliban to release and deport them.”

Both homosexuality and apostasy is punishable by a “long-term prison sentence” or death under Taliban rule.

They are expected to face trial and sentencing soon.

“I fear she is going to be executed”

Maryam’s partner, 20-year-old Parwen Hussain, was able to board the flight to Iran, but is at risk of being deported back to Afghanistan once her visa expires in June, where she may face the death penalty.

“The Taliban will kill me,” Parwen said in a statement.

“I appeal to international LGBT+ and human rights organisations to intervene and work for the release of my partner, Maryam. I would be heartbroken, desolate and despairing if anything bad happened to her or to my friend Maeve.

“Time is ticking away. I don’t understand why big LGBT+ and human rights organisations are not helping.”

Maeve, who is transgender, has allegedly had her head shaved by the Taliban, and is being forced to grow facial hair to “conform” to gender norms. She is being held at the 40 Intelligence Directorate Prison, an interrogation jail where inmates are subjected to torture, overcrowding, and inadequate food and water.

Maeve’s sister, Michigan-based Susan Battaglia, is “desperate” for humanitarian groups or government to help her.

“Maeve’s life is in serious danger. The Taliban are accusing Maeve with human trafficking, being trans and gay and apostasy,” she said.

“If people don’t help soon, I fear she is going to be executed.”