This is a memory that is going to be etched in the memory – Todd Robinson, dressed in his Army uniform, saluting and bidding farewell to his partner of four years Constable Glen Humphris on Friday.

Victoria Police employees across the state formed a guard of honour and stood at attention for one minute of silence to pay their respects to the ​​police officer, who along with three other colleagues were killed in a crash last week on the Eastern Freeway.

The funeral service attended by Robinson and other family members was held at the Victoria Police Academy. Glen had graduated from the Victoria Police Academy in March 2020. Reports said Robinson saluted his partner, as Glen’s colleagues carried the casket from the chapel to the hearse.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton walked in front of the hearse. The ceremony was broadcast in a private live stream to family and friends who could not attend the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions in place in Victoria.

Humphris will be repatriated to New South Wales for another service for family and friends, reports said.



Glen had died with his fellow officers leading senior constable Lynette Taylor, senior constable Kevin King and constable Josh Prestney on April 22, 2020 at the Eastern Freeway. The officers were impounding a speeding Porsche, when a truck swerved into the emergency lane crashing into them.

“I want people to remember him as the bubbly outgoing, loving personality and nature that he had. He lit up the room when he walked into it. He respected everybody’s opinions, and he was so proud to be a Victorian policeman. So, I would like him very much to be remembered that way,” Todd had said in a press conference arranged by Victoria Police last week.

Humphris, who was born and raised in Gosford, NSW, had been an apprentice carpenter, personal trainer, sports scientist, and exercise physiologist. He had met Todd while working for Return to Work in Newcastle and the couple had moved to Melbourne in 2019.

Glen was top of the class at the Academy where he narrowly missed out on the Highest Academic Achiever Award for his squad, Victoria Police said. Following his graduation, in March 2020 he was placed in the Road Policing (Drug and Alcohol Section).

“He enjoyed the food and bar lifestyle of Melbourne and he continued to have a passion for exercise, competing in triathlons and maintaining a high level of fitness,” said the Victoria Police. He genuinely wanted to help people, his squadmates said.

“He had a great sense of community and genuine empathy for everyone – victim and offender alike. Glen is remembered as being very level-headed, caring, and supportive with a great sense of humour and had the ability to make light of any situation to calm people,” said Victoria Police.

If you want to support the families of the officers, do consider donations to the Victoria Police Legacy. The organisation supports families who have lost loved ones in the Victoria Police force.

