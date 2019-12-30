—

Crowds gathered for the Yes announcement in Prince Alfred Park. Image: Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

The Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on a proposal by the City of Sydney Council to name an urban green-space in the suburb of Surry Hills “Equality Green”.

The area of lawn within Prince Alfred Park was the site of a public gathering of more than 30,000 people on November 15, 2017 to hear the results of the Australian Marriage Equality survey.

The Chair of the Geographical Names Board, Narelle Underwood said in a press release that feedback is being encouraged in the lead-up to naming the significant site.

“It is important that place names reflect the character and history of the local area and community,” she said.

“We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name.”

On November 15, the results of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey were announced, with more than 60 per cent of Australians voting for marriage equality.

The ‘Equality Green’ move is similar to that of the proposed Marks Park memorial which will honour the victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence in Sydney during the ’70s, ’80s. and ’90s.

Located between Bondi and Tamarama beaches, Marks Park was the site of a number of high profile murders, bashings and disappearances, with as many as 80 gay or bisexual men killed over three decades in Sydney and its surrounds.

The memorial area in Prince Alfred Park will commemorate a more positive moment in LGBTQI history and the eventual name chosen should reflect this.

Details of the proposal and submissions can be viewed and lodged on the Geographical Names Board’s website.

Alternatively, email submissions can be sent to ss-gnb@customerservice.nsw.gov.au, or written submissions can be lodged with the Secretary Geographical Names Board (346 Panorama Avenue Bathurst NSW 2795).

Closing date for name-submissions is Friday, January 24 2020.