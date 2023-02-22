—

A pornstar from Perth has broken his penis during a porn shoot. Liam Ellis, 34, suffered the injury after a particularly vigorous day at work.

Ellis revealed that the injury occurred when he was filming an intense sex scene with a female and male adult performers.

‘It Slipped Out… and I Wasn’t Lined Up’

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Ellis said, “Basically, I was having sex at the time… and it slipped out and I was still in motion and I wasn’t lined up.

“That caused my penis to bend and tear, resulting in a penile fracture.”

He continued, “My penis swelled up straight away and after a few hours, it went black from bruising.”

Out Of Action For A Couple Of Months

According to a news.com.au article, Ellis said that he Googled the issue and realised, “it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture.”

He had surgery and was prescribed pills to keep him from getting an erection.

Ellis is currently out of work and on the mend. He will be out of action for a couple of months.

He is a little worried, however, that this may now become a recurring issue.

“’I’m worried it might be one of those things that once you do it, it might happen again,’ he said.

Got The Circumcision He Always Wanted

According to Ellis, it wasn’t all bad news.

“I got a free circumcision out of it, which is something I’ve always wanted.”

Before beginning a porn career, Ellis was a drug dealer. After spending over four years in prison, he turned his life around and started the new career in porn.