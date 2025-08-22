Outrage After Florida Officials Paint Over Pulse Memorial

In the middle of the night on Wednesday, Florida state officials painted over the rainbow crossing outside of the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando.

The crossing was installed last year in remembrance of the 49 lives lost during the 2016 mass shooting at a Latin-themed night the gay club, in what was the country’s biggest mass shooting at the time.

“We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a statement on Thursday morning.

We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue. But we know that while this crosswalk has been removed, Orlando’s commitment to honoring the 49 can never be erased. pic.twitter.com/4LdXvLUiom — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 21, 2025

“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data, or discussion is a cruel political act.”

Out State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith posted a video at the newly repainted crossing, which he called a “disgusting act of betrayal”.

FDOT illegally vandalized + ripped the rainbow colors off of Orlando’s city crosswalk in the middle of the night outside Pulse nightclub. This crosswalk was painted to honor the lives of 49 angels murdered here, AND to keep pedestrians here safe. A disgusting act of betrayal. pic.twitter.com/q3wYSa8e9o — Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 21, 2025

“They illegally vandalised city property without providing the City of Orlando notice, or getting their approval to remove this rainbow crosswalk that was painted here, not only to remember the lives of the 49, mostly LGBTQ people of colour who were murdered here, but also to keep the pedestrians and visitors safe, who have come here year after year to pay their respects to those lives who were take here.

“I cannot believe the DeSantis administration has engaged in this hostile act against the City of Orlando. That they have insulted the families and survivors of this horrific tragedy.”

Smith promised to support a new mural near the Pulse site that would be more colourful than the original crossing.

Federal Transport Secretary urges removal of rainbow road art

The removal comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to governors in July, urging them to remove road art that could be considered political, including rainbow crosswalks.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” Duffy said in a public statement posted to X. “Political banners have no place on public roads.”

The move comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has continues to push for the removal of rainbow crossings and other visible displays of queer solidarity, last month signing Senate Bill 1662 into law, banning “nonstandard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardising both driver and pedestrian safety.”

Floridian officials have defended the removal, citing the new transportation guidelines restricting nonstandard road markings, and claiming to prioritise pedestrian safety through ensuring consistent traffic markings.

Despite the crossing’s removal, the City of Orland has confirmed they are still continuing with plans to install a permanent memorial at Pulse, with construction expected to begin next year.