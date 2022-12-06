—

President Vladimir Putin has signed off on new legislation that expands Russia’s “LGBT propaganda” rules, making it illegal for the public expression of non-heterosexual behaviours in the country.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses an anti-LGBTQI law, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Last month, the lower house of Russia’s parliament passed the final reading of a bill that proposed banning the promotion of “LGBT propaganda” to children, expanding a law that was adopted in 2013.

Fines And Prison Term

Under the revised legislation, restrictions will be extended to banning media from ‘promoting’ “non-traditional values” and same-sex unions to Russian citizens of all ages, not just minors.

The interpretation of “LGBT propaganda” includes any attempt to promote homosexuality or “non-traditional sexual relations” in public or online, including movies, books, or advertising, which could incur a severe fine.

This bill passed through the Duma, Russia’s Parliament, by a vote of 397 to 0 on November 24.

The new law puts transgender people at further risk, by prohibiting individuals from sharing information that may “cause minors a desire to change their sex.”

fines of 400 000 rubles ($9,457) for individual citizens and up to 200 000 rubles ($4728) for "demonstrations of LGBT and information that encourages a change of gender among teenagers". Organisations can be fined 5 million rubles ($118,223) and foreigners can face up to 15 days in jail, and expulsion from the country.

Russia Will Monitor Internet For LGBTQI Content

Following the 2013 ban on “homosexual propaganda” in Russia, Human Rights Watch director Graeme Reid made a public statement condemning the discriminatory bill.

“Russia is trying very hard to make discrimination look respectable by calling it ‘tradition’, but whatever term is used in the bill, it remains discrimination and a violation of the basic human rights” of homosexuals. It is cynical, and it is dangerous,” Reid said.

According to Russian News Agency Tass, the federal executive agency responsible for controlling Russian mass media (Roskomnadzor) will monitor the internet and will be “authorised to put websites with the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, paedophilia, and gender reassignment on the register of prohibited resources subject to blocking.”

The ‘gay propaganda law has been largely criticised by human rights campaigners and LGBT groups who have said that this extended definition will criminalise any mention of the LGBTQI community.

The wide ban has raised censorship concerns from publishers regarding the protection of classical Russian literature. Stores that break the ‘gay propaganda’ law could also be fined or risk being shut down by the government entirely.

Head of Sphere Foundation in St. Petersburg Dilya Gafurova told Time Magazine, that though the 2013 law was rarely used against individuals, the revised law will give authorities the power to go on a “witch hunt”.











