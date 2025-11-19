Theme For IDAHOBIT 2026 Announced

The 2026 theme of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) has officially been announced as “at the heart of democracy,” with organisers calling for resistance against policies that target LGBTQIA+ individuals’ rights.

The theme was revealed by the IDAHOBIT’s Advisory Committee today and was developed in collaboration with LGBTQIA+ networks nationally and internationally. Additionally, the event’s theme serves as a message that democratic societies cannot thrive without equity, safety, and representation for everyone.

IDAHOBIT is coordinated by a group of global LGBTQIA+ organisations and networks, with ILGA World responsible for outreach and resourcing since 2023.

The day is celebrated annually on 17 May and marks the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision in 1990 to remove homosexuality from its list of International Classification of Diseases. The day aims to bring attention to the discrimination and violence endured by LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide, while also celebrating the community’s diversity.

Since its first observation day in 2005, IDAHOBIT has grown into a day recognised in over 155 countries, featuring various initiatives annually, including events, campaigns, initiatives, and festivals.

“The power of communities”

The theme for IDAHOBIT 2025 was “the power of communities.” This theme focused on the strength, resilience, and diversity of LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide.

As part of 2025’s global observance, a new monument honouring LGBTQIA+ victims of the Holocaust was displayed on 17 May in Paris. Jean-Luc Verna, a queer artist, created the memorial monument in collaboration with Les “Oublié-e-s” de la Mémoire (The Forgotten of Memory). It was chosen to be unveiled on this day as a nod towards the current climate of anti-LGBTQIA+ themes.

In the United States, a 9,000-square-foot quilt installation, part of the “Freedom to Be” project organised by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for trans rights, was unveiled. The quilt was laid outside the US Capitol Building. More than 1,000 trans individuals created the piece to honor community resilience for Americans.

LGBTQIA+ rights and democracy

The 2026 theme focuses on the connection between LGBTQIA+ rights and the health of democracy. Event organisers emphasise community involvement, as seen in the mural in Buenos Aires, a virtual town hall meeting in Nairobi, and a lobbying event in Strasbourg. These activities show how people can participate in democratic processes and encourage civic engagement.