After presenting her first hour long show A Whole Lotta Woman in Melbourne for Midsumma Festival back in 2012, there has been no stopping comedian Urzila Carlson.

The South African-New Zealander last year released her standalone Netflix stand-up special, Overqualified Loser. In 2019, Carlson also became the highest-selling comedian in the 33-year long history of The Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

As a regular fixture on Network Ten for some time now, in 2020 Carlson received a call from producer of The Masked Singer, telling her that because of COVID19 restrictions, Lindsay Lohan who was meant to be joining the show as a panellist, was no longer able to travel to Australia for filming.

Filling In For Lindsay Lohan

“It was really weird, because I wouldn’t have thought I would have been a natural back up for Lindsay. You know like “Lindsay Lohan can’t make it, who should we get?” Oh Urzila Carlson, it’s not a natural slide in, even for wardrobe it’s a bit of a stretch,” Carlson tells Star Observer with her trademark dry wit.

“It wasn’t anything on my bucket list to do. But it’s amazing, there is nothing negative about the show, I don’t want to be on anything where I have to give anyone judgment, because a) I don’t know anything about music and b) it’s just not my buzz.”

Now, for a second time round, Urzila will be joining Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes when The Masked Singer returns to our screens on September 13, 2021.

“Last year I was just a fill in for Lindsay, but you know when you’re a sub in, you go ‘this is great, I’m here for a good time, not a long time’ and I just had the best time with the panel.”

“When they asked us to come back this year, I was like ‘this is so great’, because I just fell in love with the panel particularly Jackie and Dannii. Because we were in lockdown together or because we were in this intense environment, it was almost like a hostage situation, we bonded so hard.”

“As soon as I saw them, it was like being reunited with an ex you’re on good footing with.”

Dealing With COVID-19 Lockdowns

Urzila, like many of us right now, is in lockdown, as anyone who follows the comedian on social media would know-

“I’m a real home body so I’m loving it, I’m cooking, today I’m going shopping for our community pantry because a lot of people are doing it really tough” Carlson tells us, adding, “I don’t even mind home schooling- the tough stuff I just ignore…”

But like any performer whose craft is so centred on performing to a live audience, its been a tough slog for Carlson, as she tells us The Masked Singer is as close to a night out she has gotten in recent times.

A ‘Massive’ Name Will Be On The Stage This Season

“This season, I shit you not, there a massive name on that stage this year, I was screaming so hard some nights I could taste blood, I felt like a 12-year-old girl at a One Direction or Justin Bieber concert. I had tears in my eyes…”

But would Carlson ever switch sides and get up on stage herself – apparently not!

“I wouldn’t mind being in a costume, but I would have to be background talent because I can’t sing, I’m one of those types that lip-syncs happy birthday.”

Finishing up our conversation, Carlson tells us that “for a show like this to come out that the whole family can watch is so important right now. It’s something so small but it’s all they need; I tell my brother “You have to laugh at least once a day” that’s it. If you can do that then you’re already nailing life, regardless of what else you achieve, that’s enough in these times.”

The new season of The Masked Singer will air on September 13, 2021 at 7.30 pm.