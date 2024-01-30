Fanny & Friends

Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
Fanny & Friends
Come and see British drag queen Fanny Adams aka the Potty Mouth Pom transform into not one, not two, but EIGHT music icons.

With music spanning across the works of Liza Minelli, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Frank Sinatra, Peter Allen and many more, Fanny’s transformations will be as spectacular as the songs are camp, presenting these musical icons as you’ve never seen them before! 

For tickets and more information, follow this link. 

When: February 2-3 | 8pm |

Where: Pride of our Footscray , 1/86–88 Hopkins Street, Footscray 

