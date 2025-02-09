Sauna Boy

Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Sauna Boy
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Dan works at the South Coast‘s most infamous gay sauna, where men from all walks of life come to relax, socialise and fuck. In Sauna Boy, Dan navigates a hidden world of lust, friendship and unorthodox working relationships.

From award-winning writer and performer Dan Ireland-Reeves comes a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain at the world of queer saunas.

Laced with frenetic energy and sexual tension, this show will touch you — in more ways than one.

Sauna Boy

18 February, 9 – 10pm
Qtopia, 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $35 onward

