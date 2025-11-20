Jesse Matheson Officially Appointed CEO of Mardi Gras

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has formally appointed Jesse Matheson as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Matheson steps into the role after serving as Interim CEO, a period in which the Board says he provided stability and “strong organisational stewardship”.

He previously held several senior positions within Mardi Gras — including Board Member from 2017–2022, Co-Chair during the COVID-19 pandemic, Company Secretary and Director of Sydney WorldPride — and has worked across strategy, governance and community engagement in the not-for-profit, arts and public sectors, including roles at CSIRO’s Data61 and the University of New South Wales.

In a statement, Mardi Gras Co-Chairs Mits Delisle and Kathy Pavlich said Matheson had demonstrated “calm leadership, strong organisational stewardship and a deep commitment to our communities” during the recruitment process.

“After a thorough and transparent recruitment process, the Board is confident that Jesse is the right leader for this moment in our history,” they said.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, the Board is confident that Jesse brings the strategic focus, collaborative style and clarity of vision needed to guide Mardi Gras into its next chapter.”

Jesse Matheson: “It’s an honour”

According to the organisation, Matheson has played a central role in strengthening governance, improving internal processes and rebuilding key external relationships in recent years. Under his interim leadership, Mardi Gras launched a new year-round mobile app and refreshed its visual identity ahead of the 2026 festival.

Matheson acknowledged the significance of stepping into the role as Mardi Gras heads toward a major milestone.

“It is an honour to lead Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as we approach our 50th anniversary — a milestone that invites us to reflect on all we have achieved and to look ahead with purpose and pride,” he said.

“This festival exists because hundreds of thousands of people — volunteers, members, queer businesses, community, and our incredible Mardi Gras team — have poured their energy, creativity and courage into building something bigger, louder and braver than any one of us.

“My priority is to strengthen how we connect, create and care for each other, and to shape a Mardi Gras that is inclusive, innovative and ready for the future. I look forward to working with the Board, the Mardi Gras team and our community to bring this vision to life.”

Matheson’s longstanding connection to Mardi Gras

In Star Observer’s November feature on the new direction of Mardi Gras, Matheson described his longstanding connection to the organisation.

“I was bullied terribly in high school,” he told Star Observer. “Marching in Mardi Gras made me realise I wasn’t alone. I could exist, I could be queer, and there was an entire community out there.”

He also reflected on the cyclical pressures the organisation has faced across its history. “Throughout this whole history of big moments where it’s like, you think we’re down and out — we come back full force. Different, smarter, more agile, sexier, more creative, more diverse.”