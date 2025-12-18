Mardi Gras Postpones Full Announcement Of Iconic After-Party

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has decided to postpone further announcements of their official 2026 after-party, in wake of Sunday’s devastating terror attack at Bondi Beach.

In a statement on Instagram, Mardi Gras state that they have experienced rising demand for information on the party, specifically for those travelling, but they explain that it “doesn’t feel right to move forward with announcements at this time”

The organisation stated that they expect to return in early January with full details as well as the lineup, when they feel the moment is “more appropriate”.

However, the organisation does confirm that the party will take place at Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter, and will run down on Saturday 28 February 2026. Mardi Gras also teases that the 2026 edition will include a reimagined format that will utilise the new home in Moore Park more than ever before.

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted and especially with the Jewish community”

In their statement, Mardi Gras express their full sympathy following Sunday’s attack, and add that the whole city has been “deeply shaken by the tragic acts of violence at Bondi Beach”

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted, and especially with the Jewish community, the families and loved ones grieving, and all those who are carrying fear or hurt in the wake of this attack,” the post reads, as they urge everyone to care of themselves and each other.

On their website, Mardi Gras state about the new after-party concept, that “the dance floor’s calling, and it’s louder than ever”, and that it will return with “more love, rhythm and energy than you can handle.”

Mardi Gras 2026 will run from 13 February to 1 March and is set to celebrate under the theme “Ecstatica”. Every year, Mardi Gras gathers millions from across the world who come to Sydney just to be a part of the magic.

Star Observer reached out to Mardi Gras for comment but didn’t receive a reply by the time of publication.