Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced the winners of its 2026 Community Awards, recognising the most fabulous of the parade floats, Fair Day stallholders, the all-important volunteers, and long-serving contributors across the 2026 festival season.

The awards included two new inductions into the Mardi Gras Hall of Fame, alongside category winners across Parade, Fair Day and Volunteer Awards.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson said the awards acknowledged the contributions of the wider community involved in the festival’s 2026 program, ECSTATICA.

“The Community Awards is our chance to celebrate everyone who made the 2026 season so extraordinary. ECSTATICA lit up the city for 17 spectacular days and ignited our community’s spark with joy and power, and we got to say thank you to the people who made that possible,” Matheson said.

“From our Fair Day stallholders to our parade performers, our 1700+ incredible volunteers to our newest Hall of Fame inductees, this community never stops showing up for each other. They make Mardi Gras what it is today. Thank you!”

The Hall of Fame inducted Damien Hodgkinson and Mark Barraket, the organisation’s highest community honour. Liz Carter received the Special Award for 10+1 Years of Volunteer Excellence Achievement.

In parade awards, LatinX in Sydney won Best Choreography, with GlitterBabes and Lifesavers with Pride named runners-up. KathnJen received Best Satirical/Activist Entry ahead of The Itty Bitty Titty Committee, while OzFurs won Best Float Design. You are Unique was awarded Best Individual or Small Group, and The Fabulous Queer Upcyclers received the Ron Muncaster Award for Best Costume.

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The Spirit of 1978 award, recognising activism in the Mardi Gras tradition, was jointly awarded to a support agency coalition for forcibly displaced LGBTQIA+ people and Trans Pride Australia.

Free, Gay N Happy won the Ron Austin Award for Most Fabulous Parade Entry, with Trans Pride Australia, FLAGCOM and BuildingPride listed as runners-up.

At Fair Day, YHA was named Stall of the Year, with the Australian Museum runner-up. Hams Made won Most Fabulous Stall, Pride Morris took Best Community Stall, and Shuttle Swingers received Best Sports Stall. A Special Commendation was awarded to Every Body Welcome, presented by The Butterfly Foundation and the University of Sydney.

Volunteer Awards recognised individuals across service, teamwork, innovation and leadership categories. Craig Giles and Katherine Stapleton were named Volunteer of the Year.