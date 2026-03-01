Reports Of Police Brutality Against Mardi Gras Parade Participants

Upsetting footage has been circulated online of police forcibly and violently removing marchers in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, with once participant alleging they were “grabbed by the neck and thrown to the floor” while peacefully marching.

This is unfortunately a common story at Mardi Gras in previous years, with the policing at the Parade described as “intensive and aggressive”, with regular calls from the community for police to be disinvited from marching in the parade as a result. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras was ideated as a protest about police brutality against the LGBTQ community.

Reports say that some parade participants, who were associated with the Pride in Protest (PiP) group, were physically removed by police – it has been alleged this was regarding holding a Palestinian flag. There are no rules against holding a Palestinian flag in Sydney.

However, Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson refutes this point, saying that the PiP float was removed due to their refusal to remove public commentary about another community group before the march. In a statement to Star Observer, he adds:

“This is not censorship or about suppressing a political viewpoint. Pride in Protest has marched for many years under the banner of “No Pride In Genocide” and Mardi Gras provided that space. This is about conduct including harassment of other participants and refusal to comply or acknowledge agreed terms and conditions.”

Another video reports that a float of Drag Kings were forcibly moved on, with one member “violently assaulted” by the police.

“I will not be marching, and I will be pressing charges,” said the drag king participant.

Witnesses online have claimed police used “aggressive force” to remove legitimate parade participants. In a statement to Star Observer, one attendee said that they and other “anti genocide” parade attendees were targeted and attacked.

However NSW Police have shared in a statement that the “four people, who were part of a group previously removed from participating in the parade, were arrested for a breach of the peace on Liverpool Street, Sydney.”

“They were removed from the parade ground and were issued with move on directions, which they complied with. No charges were laid as a result of the incident.”

Star Observer has contacted the NSW Police for further comment.

The removal of Pride in Protest aligned floats come after the activist group’s float was officially banned from the Mardi Gras Parade on the Friday evening before. Pride in Protest received a letter from SGLMG CEO Jesse Matheson demanding the group “delete or retract” social media posts critical of Dayenu, a Sydney-based Jewish LGBTQIA+ social group.