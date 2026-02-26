As the sun sets on Mardi Gras 2026, there is one Sydney street that will still be ablaze with the last and loudest roars of ecstatica. Where you’ll lose your last LOOP earplug and forget to care, and where what’s left of your glitter vest will be reduced to street confetti. Yep, you guessed it — Laneway is back.

On Sunday, March 1 at 2pm, Sydney’s beloved Beresford and adjacent Hill Street will turn into the Mardi Gras kick ons that keeps on kicking. Expect disco and house bangers, enough queer joy to (mostly) assuage the burning in your calves, and, as always, a killer line up.

Of international acclaim, Girls Aloud’s very own pop icon Nadine Coyle will make her Australian debut. Known for her powerful vocals, Irish charm, and playful brand of chaos, Coyle will bring the ‘Sweetest High’ to the last of us still dancing, and send us wobbling home feeling utterly ‘Insatiable’.

Headlining Laneway’s main stage will be UK DJ Paul Heron, his progressive house known for seamlessly blending tribal, techno, and even disco beats. Really, how can you sum up a decades-long career of prestigious residencies, spinning tracks for platinum artists, and working stages alongside the likes of Boy George and David Guetta? In one word? Mayhem.

And, of course, there are our local legends. Sharing Brute party fame with DJ Paul Heron is our own Sydney born and bred Amanda Louise. Add Brad James and Alex Dugan to the mix, and I guess we’re squeezing all the thunder of Oxford Street into, well…a single laneway. And that’s not all. If you’ve lost your head at Hotline or Flash recently, you might have CHRS, Camp Minister, Dingo Disco, or TOMGRAAAM to blame. Expect these rising Sydney stars at Laneway too.

But wait, your taste in dance beats should be a matter of national pride. Which is why within Laneway’s All-Star Australian cast is DJ Donna and Ney Like A Horse from our sister state up north, and Miss Katalyna and Jason Conti from our rival city, Melbourne.

While the infamous Laneway began as a few stray partygoers making the most of a couple of salvaged milk crates, today it boasts a proud spot among Sydney Mardi Gras’ most unmissable parties. So expect tickets to sell out fast, and if you just like jumping queues, check out Laneway’s VIP ticket options.

Laneway

1 March, 2026

The Beresford, 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills

Get more information about this event via Sydney Mardi Gras.