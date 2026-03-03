Pam Price To Be Inducted Into SA Pride Hall of Fame for 4 Decades of Lesbian Advocacy

Pride Adelaide has announced lifelong community advocate Pam Price as the next inductee into the South Australian Pride Hall of Fame, honouring more than four decades of feminist leadership, lesbian visibility and peer-driven advocacy that has shaped the state’s LGBTQ+ history.

“For most of my career, the heart of my work has been that the personal is political,” Pam said.

“Being seen and belonging is central to our sense of self. I have always walked alongside women who were stepping out of line and worked to amplify their voices.”

Four decades of feminist leadership and lesbian advocacy

Pam’s career began in the women’s health movement, where she helped embed feminist practice into counselling, advocacy and community development. She supported lesbians coming out, lesbian mothers seeking affirmation, and women who had experienced violence, building services grounded in dignity.

In 1988, she co-initiated the first National Lesbian Feminist Conference, held in Adelaide in 1989 and attended by more than 400 women from across Australia. The gathering marked a defining national moment for lesbian visibility and collective power.

“The energy of that first conference was extraordinary,” Pam reflected. “Seeing hundreds of joyful and determined women together showed us what was possible when we were visible and connected.”

Pam’s leadership has been signficant and long-standing in the HIV sector, too. She established and led South Australia’s HIV Women’s Program for nearly two decades and ensured HIV positive women were central to policy, research and service design.

“Hearing a positive woman’s story changes hearts and minds,” she said. “Our responsibility was to make sure those voices were heard.”

Today, she continues her advocacy through LGBTQIA-inclusive ageing, promoting dignity, pride and connection for older lesbians and gay women, and ensuring identity is never diminished by age.

Dave Newman, Chair of Pride Adelaide, said Pam’s induction reflects a lifetime of structural and generational impact.

“When we approached Pam, her first concern was whether someone else would miss out,” Newman said.

“That humility defines her leadership. She has always put community first. She has shaped services, influenced policy and built peer networks that continue to support women across South Australia.”

Pam will be formally inducted alongside fellow inductee and community icon Eric Kuhlmann at the 2026 South Australian Pride Gala on Saturday 6 June 2026.

All photos: Supplied via Pride Adelaide.