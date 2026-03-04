Peach PRC Is All Grown Up, Glowing Up & Bringing LGBTQ+ Australia With Her

There’s something just a lil radical about watching a young Adelaide girl with pink hair and a bedroom full of big feelings turn herself into a full-blown pop phenomenon — and refuse to sand down a single queer edge of herself along the way.

Over the past few years, Peach PRC has become something more than a chart-topping artist. She’s become a lifeline, a meme queen, a confidante blasting through headphones at 1am. And for countless young LGBTQIA+ people — particularly queer women — she’s become an icon who feels manifestly ours.

Peach built her audience the scrappy way: self-releasing music in 2019, cultivating an online community that’s largely responsible for more than 230 million global streams and over two billion social views.

But it was her openness that made her a vital lifeline.

Peach came out as lesbian in 2022 — “the closet was made of glass anyway lol” — allowing that identity to filter naturally into her music. For queer girls who grew up starved of messy, girly representation, Peach’s brand of hyper-femme vulnerability was transformative.

Songs like God Is A Freak — which sparked global conversation and caught the attention of the likes of Billie Eilish and Finneas — were cheeky provocations AND reclamations.

And now she’s levelling up.

Peach PRC to release ‘very human’ debut album

On April 3, Peach will release her long-awaited debut album Porcelain — a record that’s been at least two years in the making and marks a full-scale evolution. The latest taste, album track Eucalyptus, sees her reflecting on her growth.

“I was just feeling very human, and looking for something outside my human experience,” she says. “I’m saying, like, ‘I know I did a very human thing by calling God a freak, but…here I am again, asking for something more, something beyond myself.’ Because maybe there is. And maybe it’s my bad for saying there wasn’t!”

In a way it’s classic Peach — she’s always been self-aware, a little all over the joint, but deeply sincere. Eucalyptus speaks about realising she’s “a part of nature, not separate to it… I’m a natural being too – I have cycles that bloom and fall and all these things, just like the flowers and the trees.”

If Manic Dream Pixie was technicolour chaos, Porcelain feels like the older sister who’s learned to sit with herself a little more. The album — already flagged by NME as one of 2026’s most anticipated releases — pairs possibly her sharpest lyrics yet with shimmery euro-pop production from Konstantin Kersting, Larzz Principato and Harry Charles. First single Miss Erotica — a love letter to adult entertainment industry and the showgirls who shaped her early adulthood — hit #1 Most Played on triple j and confirmed Peach isn’t afraid to honour the femmes who raised her.

Peach’s queerness always feels hyper-real and lived in. Whether she’s celebrating erotic dancers, unpacking religious guilt, or singing about women with breathless devotion, she does it with a specificity and fierceness that young LGBTQIA+ audiences relate to instantly. She’s not performing queerness for clout — she’s documenting it.

This month, she’ll take Porcelain on the road for her Wandering Spirit Tour, bringing her ethereal catharsis to cities across the country — including a highly anticipated appearance at On The Banks in Brisbane.

In an industry that still too often sidelines lesbian pop stars, Peach PRC has built her own damn stage.

Peach PRC will be performing at On The Banks in Brisbane on March 19, with additional dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and New Zealand.