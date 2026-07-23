Cynthia Nixon Is Set To Officiate The Biggest Sapphic Wedding Ever

Sex and The City and And Just Like That Star Cynthia Nixon is set to officiate the biggest sapphic wedding of all time.

The iconic bisexual television star will be the “Reverend-for-the-Day” at the upcoming “Bride Pride” in the US next year.

And you can be a part of this world record attempt.

Cynthia Nixon to officiate Bride Pride

Bride Pride will take place in St. Petersburg, Florida on February 21, 2027 where Cynthia Nixon will be at the helm of what is being dubbed the “World’s Largest All-Girl Wedding & Renewal Ceremony.”

The event is aiming to hit over 100 participants for the event in the hopes of making it into the Guinness Book Of World Records as the couples get either married or re-married in unison.

“Imagine standing beside hundreds of women simultaneously declaring their never-ending love for one another beneath the stunning February skies of sunny St. Pete” organisers wrote on their website.

“Already married? Perfect. Do it again—this time with better lighting and a much bigger wedding party” the said.

“It’s big. It’s bold. It’s an unforgettable moment unfolding during Winter Pride St. Pete, a week-long celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion taking place February 14–21, 2027.”

Those wishing to take part in the event are encouraged to register for the event online.

On top of being a television icon, Cynthia Nixon has also been a queer icon since coming out in 2004 following the separation from her long time boyfriend.

Nixon later got engaged to her now wife Christine Marinoni in 2009 at a same sex marriage rally, the pair married three years later in New York.

The actor took to Instagram this week to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a cute post sharing pictures of the pair together.

“My wife Christine and I have been together for 22 years but today is our 14th wedding anniversary” she wrote.

“Falling in love with Christine was the best thing I ever did (next to having our children). To celebrate our anniversary here are some photos of Aunt Ada falling in love with some lovely butch woman who managed to wander into The Gilded Age.”