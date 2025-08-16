Fans React To The Strange Finale Of And Just Like That As The Series Ends Once Again

Fans across the globe have responded strongly to the very strange ending of And Just Like That overnight.

This week the series aired the second half of the two part finale leaving many viewers scratching their heads.

While many story lines wrapped up peacefully a slightly stranger one landed right in the middle of the finale.

And Just Like That bids farewell to the city

After three seasons and thirty three episodes Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have once again closed the door on the world of Sex And The City as And Just Like That is officially laid to rest.

The news of the cancellation of the series came with just weeks left of the third season of the reboot with Sarah Jessica Parker dropping the news on Instagram.

Following six successful series of Sex And The City and two questionable films the series had attempted to breathe new life into lives of our favourite New Yorkers.

However whilst their attempts were met with mixed reactions many fans have committed to seeing out their favourite characters to the very end.

And according to reactions online, many may have been regretting it.

It was perhaps with a deep sense of irony or even a subtle dig at his fans that Michael Patrick King led And Just Like That towards its final anti climatic end amidst an overflowing bowl of shit, literally.

The finale saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) attempt a Thanksgiving dinner in Miranda’s new apartment as we saw the story lines of characters old and new slowly begin to wind up.

Newcomer Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) resolved her questions of potential infidelity, as a new opportunities for her successful documentary film career opened up and she returned to the loving arms of her husband.

Seema (Sarita Choudhury) found happiness and love with her new lover Adam while Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) overcame several of their differences, including their mother issues as they planned to marry.

In what was probably the best news Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) received all season, he and Charlotte were finally able to have sex again as Lil Harry found his second wind following his cancer diagnosis.

However it was Carrie’s prospect of being forever alone and Miranda’s less than perfect life that dominated the finale.

After spending much of the final two episodes contemplating her existence as a single woman forever, Carrie (finally) reflected on the idea that she has relied on the idea of a man for too long and may never find love again.

Meanwhile Miranda’s unravelling dinner party served as the strange centrepiece for the finale.

Whilst many of the characters of season three had settled in for some sort of subtlety, nuance and normalcy, the sudden arrival of Brady’s (Niall Cunningham) baby mothers new friends into the meticulously planned Thanksgiving dinner added a unexpected chaos to what was shaping up to be well enough of a sweet finale.

Carrie’s earlier exchange with Seema about why she wanted to get married to which she replied “because it meant I was chosen” was beautiful and sad, but now ultimately overshadowed by a series of sitcomesque mishaps from unexpected guests, to a sick dog, an undercooked turkey, self doubt, too many pies and some sort of modern day howler monkey incarnation of a twink who took to voguing in the midst of the chaos.

All of which ultimately culminating in the aforementioned overflowing bowl of shit.

Yes, with mere minutes left of the finale viewers were treated to Miranda’s overflowing toilet as the centrepiece of her disaster party, for reasons unknown some of our last minutes with Miranda would be to see on her knees sopping up the mess.

It’s a choice to make the series finale have 3 scenes involving sh*t and piss… the writers def hate us #andjustlikethat #AJLT #AJLT3 pic.twitter.com/SBOFXu1wyU — Kara (@kdeyerme) August 15, 2025

Thankfully the attention pivoted away from the mess, attempting to wrap up the lives of the And Just Like That family in a quiet and touching montage of their lives as the series bid their viewers farewell.

Although sadly Samantha or any mention of her was a notable absence from the finale with all the attention staying in New York.

Miranda and Joy finding their peace together, eating pie, Charlotte and Harry around the dinner table with their children, and their pie, Anthony and Giuseppe sharing a moment together that strangely involved Giuseppe throwing a pie in Anthony’s face, Seema and her lover with his family enjoying their pie and Carrie alone, with her pie.

If there was a pie analogy in there somewhere perhaps it was overshadowed by the toilet scene, however ultimately like it or not viewers were treated everyone finding their own happy ending.

As for Carrie “The Woman realised she wasn’t alone. She was on her own. That’s it” she wrote as her closing epilogue.

Viewers and critics alike lit up the internet following the finale with a mixture of confusion, criticism and for some a huge sigh of relief.

Many wondered if the show would return again, how series creator Michael Patrick King was quick to shut that idea down telling Variety “I closed the book” following the finale.

However the internet is already alive with rumours that Sarah Jessica Parker is shopping a continuation of the series to other networks.

Perhaps the future of Carrie and her friends is not all that it seems?

Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen? #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/RYoaFmrCFL — Stefanie Pohl 👩🏻 (@stefysays) August 15, 2025

How Kim Cattrall sleeps at night, knowing she didn’t ruin Sex and the City’s legacy #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/NzDSqj0bcF — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) August 15, 2025

— sagesurge (@sagesurge) August 15, 2025

I just read a recap of the final episode of #AndJustLikeThat. They didn’t plan that finale. The show was clearly cancelled. What a sad end to a once-beloved franchise. pic.twitter.com/V5Eq8XWiJZ — ⭐ Jonathan Apollo ⭐ (@IAmJonnyApollo) August 15, 2025

To think I used my free will to watch this finale. #andjustlikethat pic.twitter.com/IbZtmEXogM — Allie Michelle (@ammavin17) August 15, 2025