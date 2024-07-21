Kim Cattrall Could Return For Season 3 of And Just Like That

After a very successful finale of season two of And Just Like That, it looks like an offical return could be on the cards for Kim Cattrall.

The hugely successful star of Sex And The City could be making a huge come back for the next season.

And fans cannot wait for her return.

Will Kim Cattrall return to And Just Like That?

Following the resurrection of Sex and The City, with And Just Like That, fans have been in constant speculation about the return of Samantha Jones.

The much loved character from the original series was dearly missed when the series returned to our screens for the much anticipated reboot.

After season one failed to provide any appearances of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, it was the finale of season two that had everyone talking.

Despite much speculation about tensions between Cattrall and other cast members Kim Cattrall agreed to return in a limited capacity for the end of season two.

After her appearance was wildly well received it appears she may be returning to season three.

With filming for season three of And Just Like That well underway it appears that there are many expected twists to the upcoming season.

Although nothing has been confirmed, insiders have revealed that Samantha Jones could be a making a full return to season three.

“Since they’ve paved the way for Samantha to come back, it’s assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it” an inside source told Life & style this month,

Speculation from inside sources indicates that if Cattrall will be part of filming that her parts will take place in London, separate from Sarah Jessica Parker and her cast mates, similarly to her season three cameo.

“It’s still open as to whether she’ll even film any scenes with the other women, but certainly she doesn’t want to break bread with them off camera and pretend like nothing ever happened,” the insider explained to Elle Magazine.

“For Sarah, her attitude stinks, and she really thinks Kim needs to get a grip and let it go. If she’s making this much money, why is she still holding grudges? She doesn’t get it and doesn’t like it and it’s just going to lead to more tension.” they said.

While her part of season three is yet to be confirmed, it appears that Cattrall will likely make a strong appearance in Season three.