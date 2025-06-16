Drag Race Legend Ginger Minj Reveals Autism Diagnosis As A ‘Blessing’

Four time Drag Race legend Ginger Minj has revealed she discovered she was autistic in a very unexpected way.

Although she had her suspicions it wasn’t until very recently that she found out her diagnosis.

The news helped her approach her latest run on All Stars 10 in a new light, something she sees as a blessing now.

Ginger Minj reveals the blessing of her diagnosis

Whilst it always seems like drag has been a superpower for Drag Race star Ginger Minj, it seems she’s embracing her latest diagnosis as her true superpower.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Ginger has revealed that she recently learnt that she was autistic, with the diagnosis coming during her casting for her latest appearance on All Stars 10.

“I didn’t find out that I was truly autistic — of course I had my assumptions through my life — until we did the casting process for All Stars 10 and I went in for my psychiatric evaluation” she revealed.

“The way I communicated, the therapist said, “Are you autistic? Are you on the spectrum?” I had my suspicions, but I said I’d never been tested”

The news wasn’t entirely surprising and helped her embrace her true self as she prepared for the competition.

“It put 40 years of my existence into perspective so quickly for me. I’ve learned so many different tools to be like, this isn’t something that should hold me back. It should be more of a superpower, a strength of mine.”

Preparing to return to the show for her fourth run she how has a new lease on the competition and how she communicates.

“Going into the season, it put not just the competition aspect, but the entire way that I compete and communicate with other people into a hyper-focused perspective for me. It’s such a blessing to know, to have the answer and ability to learn” she said.

“That’s what held me back on my other seasons of Drag Race. Coming across insincere, because I was so concerned about how other people would perceive me or misunderstand the words I said — particularly the fan response to season 7.”

“Now, understanding more of who I am, I felt this burden lifted off my shoulders…. No matter what happens, it’s so celebratory for me, because it’s the first time I’ve truly competed as myself.”

Clearly the news helped empower her ahead of the competition with Ginger Minj sweeping the first episode of her bracket in All Stars 10 with challenge team mate Daya Betty.

The pair took out the top two positions in episode seven of the season with Ginger ultimately winning the lip sync against Daya with a passionate performance of Defying Gravity, performed in front of Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

And nobody in all of Oz

No Wizard that there is or was

Is ever gonna bring me down! pic.twitter.com/71aiiET4Oh — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) June 14, 2025

Ginger will continue to compete in the third bracket of the series against Acid Betty, Alyssa Hunter, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty and Denali as they fight for their spot in the semi finals.