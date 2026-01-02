Drag Race Drama: Ginger Minj Vs The World

With several new seasons of Drag Race upon us shortly in the US, UK and Down Under, the drama is swirling online over All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj.

It all started last week ago and the plot seems to thicken with every passing day.

So, just what in the world is going on with Ginger Minj?

Ginger Minj Vs The World

The four time contestant, All Stars 10 winner and self confessed glamour toad, Ginger Minj is being called out by her All Stars 10 co-stars for apparently lying about her time on the show.

It’s hard to tell where it all began and where it is seemingly going to end, but the Drag Race queens are not sitting quietly on this one.

The source of most of the drama centres on an appearance by Ginger on the Kelly Mantle podcast.

It was during her chat with the Drag Race alumni that Ginger claimed that she did not feel “totally supported” by her All Stars 10 sisters.

“They realized they could get more traction by ‘trashing Ginger’ on social media,” she told Mantle.

After the episode aired and the comments started circulating publicly her co-stars were quick to refute her claims as they took to social media to clarify how they saw the situation with some outright calling her a liar.

Most of the queens from her season took to social media with some blunt statements for the winner.

Daya Betty fired off hard at Ginger stating: “I call bullshit @TheGingerMinj. As if multiple girls from the cast didn’t check in on you. & yes. I def stopped reaching out. Why? Because EVERY conversation that was had always ended up ONLY being about you….”

She followed up with another tweet saying “Now I don’t fault you for this, because I’m a bitch that likes to talk about myself too. I’ll be the first to admit. But don’t try to act like no one had ur back. I think people just started to get tired of your pity party.”

This also triggered a wave of responses from the likes of Jorgeous, Plane Jane, Bosco with Aja and Cynthia Lee Fontaine jumping in on the action calling Gingers statements “not a winner behavior”

“Ginger: I have the opportunity to see the interview at The Kelly Mantle Show. From all the inconsistencies and inaccuracies you talk on this interview, the one that got my attention was when you said that a lot of contestants of the season stop talking to you and when the cámaras were on, they were talking to you but, off camera, the story was ‘different’ Cynthia wrote on Instagram. “It seems you totally forgot ALL THE TEXT messages I sent you this year giving you encouragement and even support!!!! That’s the truth and I have evidence. Because the one who decided to isolate from the rest of the cast was YOU. RuPaul granted you with the crown, this is not the time for lies and ‘conspiracy theories.’ Because you are looking to portrait a victim character is not accurate, to be likable or have visibility in front of the fans. This is not a winner behavior.”

Acid Betty, Irene The Alien, Alyssa Hunter, Jorgeous and Denali were all chiming in their two cents as the drama continued.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any juicer, Mistress Isabelle Brooks showed the world that Bosco had officially removed Ginger from the All Stars 10 cast group chat.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is no stranger to drama, however according to Ginger, she was allegedly one of the only queens reached out to her to make sure she was ok, also naming Lydia B Kollins as a supporter who reached out after the show.

However Mistress eagerly jumped in on the drama this time with a little video featuring Jorgeous where she refuted Ginger’s claims that they had spoken on the phone.

“I have never in my life talked to Ginger Minj on the phone! I swear to go on my fucking life!

I Made A Promise To Myself And All Of You To Stay Out Of Drama For The Rest Of 2025… Similar To Ginger Minj… I Lied. 🤭 Its The Last Mistress Monday Of The Year! So You Know We Have To Do It Big! 🥳 👑 💕@Jorgeous_1 Joins Us Directly Off Her Mental Sabbatical 👹 To Give Us A… pic.twitter.com/n2SrqgI1tj — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) December 29, 2025

With all that drama swirling, All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change decided to get in on the action, inviting Ginger Minj to have her say on her show.

The pair sat down for an hour long chat with discuss the current beef with the other queens and Bob The Drag Queen, touching on getting attention any way she can and fuelling some more drama all the way.

She addressed the strong negative reaction from the fanbase and accusations that she had lied about how she was contacted by production.

ok i’m genuinely not trying to call ginger a liar but these are both stories about the all stars 10 call 😭😭 am i missing something? why are they different stories? pic.twitter.com/WGQFIhMpDC — meg 🌙 (@meg_velour) December 26, 2025

She went on to address the claims by her seasons sisters, largely as miscommunication and a public pile on however she was adamant that she did not lie.

“The most disappointing part was when some of our sisters came out and decided to start saying things that they knew were not true or accurate” she said.

However this time the interview drew the ire of All Stars 9 finalist Roxxxy Andrews who jumped online to address comments made by Ginger on the podcast about her Latin heritage.

During the interview Ginger said of Roxxxy “She knows that, you know, I do have Puerto Rican heritage. I don’t live in that world because I wasn’t raised in it.”

Ginger was speaking of statements Roxxxy made after Ginger was crowed, calling for the first latin winner, saying that it hurt that her heritage was overlooked by that statement.

“Right after the moment I was crowned publicly to say something like, ‘No offense, you were great, but it’s time we crown a Latin winner” Ginger said.

“I grew up doing drag with Roxxxy. We’ve known each other forever. We started in pageants together. I stood beside her when she was crowned Miss Continental Plus” she continued.

She called out Roxxxy’s statement as “It felt like, oh, this is for a reaction. This is for views and clicks.”

“While I expect that from a lot of people, I didn’t expect it from like my sister.”

Roxxxy fired back online with several tweets aimed at Ginger and she wasn’t happy.

Ginger Minj why are you mentioning ME now…”slap in the face?” i NEVER KNEW U WERE LATIN nor did the rest of the world! If u felt a way you should have called me, But it’s cool now…don’t. Stop seeking the wrong attention “sister!” 🙄 — Roxxxy Andrews (@RoxxxyAndrews) January 1, 2026

She didn’t become Latin till i made a statement!!!!! Girl byeeeee — Roxxxy Andrews (@RoxxxyAndrews) January 1, 2026

Fan responses to the appearance have been mixed, you can watch the full interview below and catch all of the drama for yourself.